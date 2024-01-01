Chilean pesos to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert CLP to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
317.26 lkr

$1.000 CLP = Sr0.3173 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
Track the exchange rate

CLP to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.33330.3373
Low0.31630.3159
Average0.32370.3262
Change-2.44%0.44%
View full history

1 CLP to LKR stats

The performance of CLP to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3333 and a 30 day low of 0.3163. This means the 30 day average was 0.3237. The change for CLP to LKR was -2.44.

The performance of CLP to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3373 and a 90 day low of 0.3159. This means the 90 day average was 0.3262. The change for CLP to LKR was 0.44.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 CLP0.31726 LKR
5 CLP1.58630 LKR
10 CLP3.17260 LKR
20 CLP6.34520 LKR
50 CLP15.86300 LKR
100 CLP31.72600 LKR
250 CLP79.31500 LKR
500 CLP158.63000 LKR
1000 CLP317.26000 LKR
2000 CLP634.52000 LKR
5000 CLP1,586.30000 LKR
10000 CLP3,172.60000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Chilean Peso
1 LKR3.15199 CLP
5 LKR15.75995 CLP
10 LKR31.51990 CLP
20 LKR63.03980 CLP
50 LKR157.59950 CLP
100 LKR315.19900 CLP
250 LKR787.99750 CLP
500 LKR1,575.99500 CLP
1000 LKR3,151.99000 CLP
2000 LKR6,303.98000 CLP
5000 LKR15,759.95000 CLP
10000 LKR31,519.90000 CLP