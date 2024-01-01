Chilean pesos to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert CLP to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
312 lkr

1.000 CLP = 0.3120 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7881.361.3440.9221.53416.8321.658
1 GBP1.26911.7251.7061.171.94621.3592.104
1 CAD0.7350.5810.9890.6781.12812.3791.219
1 SGD0.7440.5861.01110.6861.14112.5211.233

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 CLP0.31200 LKR
5 CLP1.56000 LKR
10 CLP3.12000 LKR
20 CLP6.24000 LKR
50 CLP15.60000 LKR
100 CLP31.20000 LKR
250 CLP78.00000 LKR
500 CLP156.00000 LKR
1000 CLP312.00000 LKR
2000 CLP624.00000 LKR
5000 CLP1,560.00000 LKR
10000 CLP3,120.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Chilean Peso
1 LKR3.20513 CLP
5 LKR16.02565 CLP
10 LKR32.05130 CLP
20 LKR64.10260 CLP
50 LKR160.25650 CLP
100 LKR320.51300 CLP
250 LKR801.28250 CLP
500 LKR1,602.56500 CLP
1000 LKR3,205.13000 CLP
2000 LKR6,410.26000 CLP
5000 LKR16,025.65000 CLP
10000 LKR32,051.30000 CLP