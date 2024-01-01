Chilean pesos to Gambian dalasis today

Convert CLP to GMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
71.91 gmd

$1.000 CLP = D0.07191 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
CLP to GMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07490.0765
Low0.07110.0708
Average0.07270.0733
Change-0.78%-0.22%
1 CLP to GMD stats

The performance of CLP to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0749 and a 30 day low of 0.0711. This means the 30 day average was 0.0727. The change for CLP to GMD was -0.78.

The performance of CLP to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0765 and a 90 day low of 0.0708. This means the 90 day average was 0.0733. The change for CLP to GMD was -0.22.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Chilean pesos to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Gambian Dalasi
1 CLP0.07191 GMD
5 CLP0.35954 GMD
10 CLP0.71909 GMD
20 CLP1.43818 GMD
50 CLP3.59545 GMD
100 CLP7.19089 GMD
250 CLP17.97723 GMD
500 CLP35.95445 GMD
1000 CLP71.90890 GMD
2000 CLP143.81780 GMD
5000 CLP359.54450 GMD
10000 CLP719.08900 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Chilean Peso
1 GMD13.90650 CLP
5 GMD69.53250 CLP
10 GMD139.06500 CLP
20 GMD278.13000 CLP
50 GMD695.32500 CLP
100 GMD1,390.65000 CLP
250 GMD3,476.62500 CLP
500 GMD6,953.25000 CLP
1000 GMD13,906.50000 CLP
2000 GMD27,813.00000 CLP
5000 GMD69,532.50000 CLP
10000 GMD139,065.00000 CLP