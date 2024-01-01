Chilean pesos to Saudi riyals today

Convert CLP to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
3.95 sar

$1.000 CLP = SR0.003946 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CLP to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00410.0042
Low0.00390.0039
Average0.00400.0040
Change-1.66%-1.15%
1 CLP to SAR stats

The performance of CLP to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0041 and a 30 day low of 0.0039. This means the 30 day average was 0.0040. The change for CLP to SAR was -1.66.

The performance of CLP to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0042 and a 90 day low of 0.0039. This means the 90 day average was 0.0040. The change for CLP to SAR was -1.15.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Saudi Riyal
1 CLP0.00395 SAR
5 CLP0.01973 SAR
10 CLP0.03946 SAR
20 CLP0.07893 SAR
50 CLP0.19732 SAR
100 CLP0.39464 SAR
250 CLP0.98661 SAR
500 CLP1.97321 SAR
1000 CLP3.94642 SAR
2000 CLP7.89284 SAR
5000 CLP19.73210 SAR
10000 CLP39.46420 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Chilean Peso
1 SAR253.39400 CLP
5 SAR1,266.97000 CLP
10 SAR2,533.94000 CLP
20 SAR5,067.88000 CLP
50 SAR12,669.70000 CLP
100 SAR25,339.40000 CLP
250 SAR63,348.50000 CLP
500 SAR126,697.00000 CLP
1000 SAR253,394.00000 CLP
2000 SAR506,788.00000 CLP
5000 SAR1,266,970.00000 CLP
10000 SAR2,533,940.00000 CLP