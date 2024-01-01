10 Chilean pesos to Saudi riyals

Convert CLP to SAR at the real exchange rate

10 clp
0.04 sar

1.00000 CLP = 0.00389 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean pesos

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Saudi Riyal
1 CLP0.00389 SAR
5 CLP0.01945 SAR
10 CLP0.03890 SAR
20 CLP0.07781 SAR
50 CLP0.19452 SAR
100 CLP0.38904 SAR
250 CLP0.97260 SAR
500 CLP1.94520 SAR
1000 CLP3.89039 SAR
2000 CLP7.78078 SAR
5000 CLP19.45195 SAR
10000 CLP38.90390 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Chilean Peso
1 SAR257.04300 CLP
5 SAR1285.21500 CLP
10 SAR2570.43000 CLP
20 SAR5140.86000 CLP
50 SAR12852.15000 CLP
100 SAR25704.30000 CLP
250 SAR64260.75000 CLP
500 SAR128521.50000 CLP
1000 SAR257043.00000 CLP
2000 SAR514086.00000 CLP
5000 SAR1285215.00000 CLP
10000 SAR2570430.00000 CLP