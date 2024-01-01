Chilean pesos to Macedonian denars today

Convert CLP to MKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
59.88 mkd

$1.000 CLP = ден0.05988 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
CLP to MKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06240.0638
Low0.05940.0594
Average0.06060.0615
Change-1.78%-1.76%
View full history

1 CLP to MKD stats

The performance of CLP to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0624 and a 30 day low of 0.0594. This means the 30 day average was 0.0606. The change for CLP to MKD was -1.78.

The performance of CLP to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0638 and a 90 day low of 0.0594. This means the 90 day average was 0.0615. The change for CLP to MKD was -1.76.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Macedonian Denar
1 CLP0.05988 MKD
5 CLP0.29942 MKD
10 CLP0.59884 MKD
20 CLP1.19768 MKD
50 CLP2.99421 MKD
100 CLP5.98842 MKD
250 CLP14.97105 MKD
500 CLP29.94210 MKD
1000 CLP59.88420 MKD
2000 CLP119.76840 MKD
5000 CLP299.42100 MKD
10000 CLP598.84200 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Chilean Peso
1 MKD16.69890 CLP
5 MKD83.49450 CLP
10 MKD166.98900 CLP
20 MKD333.97800 CLP
50 MKD834.94500 CLP
100 MKD1,669.89000 CLP
250 MKD4,174.72500 CLP
500 MKD8,349.45000 CLP
1000 MKD16,698.90000 CLP
2000 MKD33,397.80000 CLP
5000 MKD83,494.50000 CLP
10000 MKD166,989.00000 CLP