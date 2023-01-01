Chilean pesos to Macedonian denars today

Convert CLP to MKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
64.17 mkd

1.00000 CLP = 0.06417 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.8048291.376051.3470.92091.5445217.25231.6707
1 GBP1.242511.709741.673651.144161.9190721.4362.07585
1 CAD0.7267180.58488410.9788890.6692311.1224312.53761.21413
1 SGD0.742390.5974971.0215710.6836641.1466412.80791.24031

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Macedonian Denar
1 CLP0.06417 MKD
5 CLP0.32084 MKD
10 CLP0.64169 MKD
20 CLP1.28337 MKD
50 CLP3.20843 MKD
100 CLP6.41687 MKD
250 CLP16.04218 MKD
500 CLP32.08435 MKD
1000 CLP64.16870 MKD
2000 CLP128.33740 MKD
5000 CLP320.84350 MKD
10000 CLP641.68700 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Chilean Peso
1 MKD15.58390 CLP
5 MKD77.91950 CLP
10 MKD155.83900 CLP
20 MKD311.67800 CLP
50 MKD779.19500 CLP
100 MKD1558.39000 CLP
250 MKD3895.97500 CLP
500 MKD7791.95000 CLP
1000 MKD15583.90000 CLP
2000 MKD31167.80000 CLP
5000 MKD77919.50000 CLP
10000 MKD155839.00000 CLP