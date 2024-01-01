Chilean pesos to Haitian gourdes today

Convert CLP to HTG at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
138.31 htg

$1.000 CLP = G0.1383 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CLP to HTG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to HTGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14550.1489
Low0.13760.1376
Average0.14060.1425
Change-2.15%-1.74%
1 CLP to HTG stats

The performance of CLP to HTG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1455 and a 30 day low of 0.1376. This means the 30 day average was 0.1406. The change for CLP to HTG was -2.15.

The performance of CLP to HTG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1489 and a 90 day low of 0.1376. This means the 90 day average was 0.1425. The change for CLP to HTG was -1.74.

How to convert Chilean pesos to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Haitian Gourde
1 CLP0.13831 HTG
5 CLP0.69156 HTG
10 CLP1.38312 HTG
20 CLP2.76624 HTG
50 CLP6.91560 HTG
100 CLP13.83120 HTG
250 CLP34.57800 HTG
500 CLP69.15600 HTG
1000 CLP138.31200 HTG
2000 CLP276.62400 HTG
5000 CLP691.56000 HTG
10000 CLP1,383.12000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Chilean Peso
1 HTG7.23001 CLP
5 HTG36.15005 CLP
10 HTG72.30010 CLP
20 HTG144.60020 CLP
50 HTG361.50050 CLP
100 HTG723.00100 CLP
250 HTG1,807.50250 CLP
500 HTG3,615.00500 CLP
1000 HTG7,230.01000 CLP
2000 HTG14,460.02000 CLP
5000 HTG36,150.05000 CLP
10000 HTG72,300.10000 CLP