Chilean pesos to Hungarian forints today

Convert CLP to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
383 huf

$1.000 CLP = Ft0.3835 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

CLP to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.39880.4027
Low0.37760.3776
Average0.38600.3908
Change-1.43%-0.59%
View full history

1 CLP to HUF stats

The performance of CLP to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3988 and a 30 day low of 0.3776. This means the 30 day average was 0.3860. The change for CLP to HUF was -1.43.

The performance of CLP to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4027 and a 90 day low of 0.3776. This means the 90 day average was 0.3908. The change for CLP to HUF was -0.59.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Hungarian Forint
1 CLP0.38347 HUF
5 CLP1.91733 HUF
10 CLP3.83465 HUF
20 CLP7.66930 HUF
50 CLP19.17325 HUF
100 CLP38.34650 HUF
250 CLP95.86625 HUF
500 CLP191.73250 HUF
1000 CLP383.46500 HUF
2000 CLP766.93000 HUF
5000 CLP1,917.32500 HUF
10000 CLP3,834.65000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Chilean Peso
2000 HUF5,215.60000 CLP
5000 HUF13,039.00000 CLP
10000 HUF26,078.00000 CLP
15000 HUF39,117.00000 CLP
20000 HUF52,156.00000 CLP
30000 HUF78,234.00000 CLP
40000 HUF104,312.00000 CLP
50000 HUF130,390.00000 CLP
60000 HUF156,468.00000 CLP
100000 HUF260,780.00000 CLP
150000 HUF391,170.00000 CLP
200000 HUF521,560.00000 CLP