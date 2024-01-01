Chilean pesos to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert CLP to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
0.321 kwd

$1.000 CLP = ك0.0003206 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CLP to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00030.0003
Low0.00030.0003
Average0.00030.0003
Change-2.12%-2.04%
1 CLP to KWD stats

The performance of CLP to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0003 and a 30 day low of 0.0003. This means the 30 day average was 0.0003. The change for CLP to KWD was -2.12.

The performance of CLP to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0003 and a 90 day low of 0.0003. This means the 90 day average was 0.0003. The change for CLP to KWD was -2.04.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 CLP0.00032 KWD
5 CLP0.00160 KWD
10 CLP0.00321 KWD
20 CLP0.00641 KWD
50 CLP0.01603 KWD
100 CLP0.03206 KWD
250 CLP0.08016 KWD
500 CLP0.16032 KWD
1000 CLP0.32064 KWD
2000 CLP0.64128 KWD
5000 CLP1.60321 KWD
10000 CLP3.20641 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Chilean Peso
1 KWD3,118.76000 CLP
5 KWD15,593.80000 CLP
10 KWD31,187.60000 CLP
20 KWD62,375.20000 CLP
50 KWD155,938.00000 CLP
100 KWD311,876.00000 CLP
250 KWD779,690.00000 CLP
500 KWD1,559,380.00000 CLP
1000 KWD3,118,760.00000 CLP
2000 KWD6,237,520.00000 CLP
5000 KWD15,593,800.00000 CLP
10000 KWD31,187,600.00000 CLP