1000 clp
0.350 kwd

1.00000 CLP = 0.00035 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:57
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 CLP0.00035 KWD
5 CLP0.00175 KWD
10 CLP0.00350 KWD
20 CLP0.00699 KWD
50 CLP0.01748 KWD
100 CLP0.03497 KWD
250 CLP0.08742 KWD
500 CLP0.17484 KWD
1000 CLP0.34967 KWD
2000 CLP0.69935 KWD
5000 CLP1.74837 KWD
10000 CLP3.49674 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Chilean Peso
1 KWD2859.81000 CLP
5 KWD14299.05000 CLP
10 KWD28598.10000 CLP
20 KWD57196.20000 CLP
50 KWD142990.50000 CLP
100 KWD285981.00000 CLP
250 KWD714952.50000 CLP
500 KWD1429905.00000 CLP
1000 KWD2859810.00000 CLP
2000 KWD5719620.00000 CLP
5000 KWD14299050.00000 CLP
10000 KWD28598100.00000 CLP