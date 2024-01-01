Chilean pesos to Djiboutian francs today

Convert CLP to DJF at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
187 djf

$1.000 CLP = Fdj0.1867 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CLP to DJF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CLP to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.19620.2000
Low0.18570.1857
Average0.18980.1918
Change-1.76%-1.25%
View full history

1 CLP to DJF stats

The performance of CLP to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1962 and a 30 day low of 0.1857. This means the 30 day average was 0.1898. The change for CLP to DJF was -1.76.

The performance of CLP to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2000 and a 90 day low of 0.1857. This means the 90 day average was 0.1918. The change for CLP to DJF was -1.25.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Djiboutian Franc
1 CLP0.18672 DJF
5 CLP0.93359 DJF
10 CLP1.86718 DJF
20 CLP3.73436 DJF
50 CLP9.33590 DJF
100 CLP18.67180 DJF
250 CLP46.67950 DJF
500 CLP93.35900 DJF
1000 CLP186.71800 DJF
2000 CLP373.43600 DJF
5000 CLP933.59000 DJF
10000 CLP1,867.18000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Chilean Peso
1 DJF5.35567 CLP
5 DJF26.77835 CLP
10 DJF53.55670 CLP
20 DJF107.11340 CLP
50 DJF267.78350 CLP
100 DJF535.56700 CLP
250 DJF1,338.91750 CLP
500 DJF2,677.83500 CLP
1000 DJF5,355.67000 CLP
2000 DJF10,711.34000 CLP
5000 DJF26,778.35000 CLP
10000 DJF53,556.70000 CLP