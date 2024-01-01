Chilean pesos to Paraguayan guaranis today

Convert CLP to PYG at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
7,969 pyg

$1.000 CLP = ₲7.969 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CLP to PYG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CLP to PYGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.32578.4600
Low7.90847.8850
Average8.07118.1276
Change-1.16%0.19%
View full history

1 CLP to PYG stats

The performance of CLP to PYG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.3257 and a 30 day low of 7.9084. This means the 30 day average was 8.0711. The change for CLP to PYG was -1.16.

The performance of CLP to PYG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.4600 and a 90 day low of 7.8850. This means the 90 day average was 8.1276. The change for CLP to PYG was 0.19.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Paraguayan guaranis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PYG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to PYG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Paraguayan Guarani
1 CLP7.96875 PYG
5 CLP39.84375 PYG
10 CLP79.68750 PYG
20 CLP159.37500 PYG
50 CLP398.43750 PYG
100 CLP796.87500 PYG
250 CLP1,992.18750 PYG
500 CLP3,984.37500 PYG
1000 CLP7,968.75000 PYG
2000 CLP15,937.50000 PYG
5000 CLP39,843.75000 PYG
10000 CLP79,687.50000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Chilean Peso
1 PYG0.12549 CLP
5 PYG0.62745 CLP
10 PYG1.25490 CLP
20 PYG2.50980 CLP
50 PYG6.27450 CLP
100 PYG12.54900 CLP
250 PYG31.37250 CLP
500 PYG62.74500 CLP
1000 PYG125.49000 CLP
2000 PYG250.98000 CLP
5000 PYG627.45000 CLP
10000 PYG1,254.90000 CLP