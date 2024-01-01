Turkish liras to Paraguayan guaranis today

Convert TRY to PYG at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
228,150 pyg

TL1.000 TRY = ₲228.2 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TRY to PYG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to PYGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High230.9650234.0510
Low228.1080228.1080
Average229.1448230.8897
Change-1.22%-1.39%
1 TRY to PYG stats

The performance of TRY to PYG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 230.9650 and a 30 day low of 228.1080. This means the 30 day average was 229.1448. The change for TRY to PYG was -1.22.

The performance of TRY to PYG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 234.0510 and a 90 day low of 228.1080. This means the 90 day average was 230.8897. The change for TRY to PYG was -1.39.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7291.3883.67348.689
1 EUR1.09110.853304.29491.3531.5154.00753.122
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.643107.0681.7754.69762.261
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Paraguayan Guarani
1 TRY228.15000 PYG
5 TRY1,140.75000 PYG
10 TRY2,281.50000 PYG
20 TRY4,563.00000 PYG
50 TRY11,407.50000 PYG
100 TRY22,815.00000 PYG
250 TRY57,037.50000 PYG
500 TRY114,075.00000 PYG
1000 TRY228,150.00000 PYG
2000 TRY456,300.00000 PYG
5000 TRY1,140,750.00000 PYG
10000 TRY2,281,500.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Turkish Lira
1 PYG0.00438 TRY
5 PYG0.02192 TRY
10 PYG0.04383 TRY
20 PYG0.08766 TRY
50 PYG0.21915 TRY
100 PYG0.43831 TRY
250 PYG1.09577 TRY
500 PYG2.19154 TRY
1000 PYG4.38308 TRY
2000 PYG8.76616 TRY
5000 PYG21.91540 TRY
10000 PYG43.83080 TRY