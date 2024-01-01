Malaysian ringgits to Paraguayan guaranis today

Convert MYR to PYG at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
1,687,180 pyg

RM1.000 MYR = ₲1,687 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to PYG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to PYGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,687.18001,687.1800
Low1,600.66001,574.3900
Average1,623.00301,605.4837
Change5.40%7.16%
1 MYR to PYG stats

The performance of MYR to PYG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,687.1800 and a 30 day low of 1,600.6600. This means the 30 day average was 1,623.0030. The change for MYR to PYG was 5.40.

The performance of MYR to PYG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,687.1800 and a 90 day low of 1,574.3900. This means the 90 day average was 1,605.4837. The change for MYR to PYG was 7.16.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Paraguayan Guarani
1 MYR1,687.18000 PYG
5 MYR8,435.90000 PYG
10 MYR16,871.80000 PYG
20 MYR33,743.60000 PYG
50 MYR84,359.00000 PYG
100 MYR168,718.00000 PYG
250 MYR421,795.00000 PYG
500 MYR843,590.00000 PYG
1000 MYR1,687,180.00000 PYG
2000 MYR3,374,360.00000 PYG
5000 MYR8,435,900.00000 PYG
10000 MYR16,871,800.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Malaysian Ringgit
1 PYG0.00059 MYR
5 PYG0.00296 MYR
10 PYG0.00593 MYR
20 PYG0.01185 MYR
50 PYG0.02964 MYR
100 PYG0.05927 MYR
250 PYG0.14818 MYR
500 PYG0.29635 MYR
1000 PYG0.59271 MYR
2000 PYG1.18541 MYR
5000 PYG2.96353 MYR
10000 PYG5.92706 MYR