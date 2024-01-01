Chinese yuan rmb to Paraguayan guaranis today

Convert CNY to PYG at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
1,057,100 pyg

¥1.000 CNY = ₲1,057 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CNY to PYG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CNY to PYGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,057.10001,057.1000
Low1,035.92001,031.8300
Average1,041.30401,038.9939
Change1.95%2.45%
View full history

1 CNY to PYG stats

The performance of CNY to PYG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,057.1000 and a 30 day low of 1,035.9200. This means the 30 day average was 1,041.3040. The change for CNY to PYG was 1.95.

The performance of CNY to PYG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,057.1000 and a 90 day low of 1,031.8300. This means the 90 day average was 1,038.9939. The change for CNY to PYG was 2.45.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Paraguayan guaranis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PYG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to PYG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Paraguayan Guarani
1 CNY1,057.10000 PYG
5 CNY5,285.50000 PYG
10 CNY10,571.00000 PYG
20 CNY21,142.00000 PYG
50 CNY52,855.00000 PYG
100 CNY105,710.00000 PYG
250 CNY264,275.00000 PYG
500 CNY528,550.00000 PYG
1000 CNY1,057,100.00000 PYG
2000 CNY2,114,200.00000 PYG
5000 CNY5,285,500.00000 PYG
10000 CNY10,571,000.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 PYG0.00095 CNY
5 PYG0.00473 CNY
10 PYG0.00946 CNY
20 PYG0.01892 CNY
50 PYG0.04730 CNY
100 PYG0.09460 CNY
250 PYG0.23650 CNY
500 PYG0.47299 CNY
1000 PYG0.94599 CNY
2000 PYG1.89197 CNY
5000 PYG4.72994 CNY
10000 PYG9.45987 CNY