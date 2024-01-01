2000 Paraguayan guaranis to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert PYG to CNY at the real exchange rate

2,000 pyg
1.97 cny

1.00000 PYG = 0.00099 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDINREURPHPSGDCADGBP
1 USD11.5308183.0240.9280556.06031.34641.350050.79447
1 AUD0.65325154.23540.60623636.62140.8795360.881920.518988
1 INR0.01204470.018438110.01117790.675230.0162170.0162610.00956917
1 EUR1.077551.6495289.4625160.40781.450811.454750.85604

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Paraguayan guaranis to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PYG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PYG to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Paraguayan guaranis

PYG to USD

PYG to AUD

PYG to INR

PYG to EUR

PYG to PHP

PYG to SGD

PYG to CAD

PYG to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 PYG0.00099 CNY
5 PYG0.00493 CNY
10 PYG0.00986 CNY
20 PYG0.01972 CNY
50 PYG0.04929 CNY
100 PYG0.09858 CNY
250 PYG0.24644 CNY
500 PYG0.49289 CNY
1000 PYG0.98577 CNY
2000 PYG1.97154 CNY
5000 PYG4.92886 CNY
10000 PYG9.85771 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Paraguayan Guarani
1 CNY1014.43000 PYG
5 CNY5072.15000 PYG
10 CNY10144.30000 PYG
20 CNY20288.60000 PYG
50 CNY50721.50000 PYG
100 CNY101443.00000 PYG
250 CNY253607.50000 PYG
500 CNY507215.00000 PYG
1000 CNY1014430.00000 PYG
2000 CNY2028860.00000 PYG
5000 CNY5072150.00000 PYG
10000 CNY10144300.00000 PYG