Hong Kong dollars to Paraguayan guaranis today

Convert HKD to PYG at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = ₲1,006 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:09
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HKD to PYG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PYG
1 HKD to PYGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,028.42001,028.4200
Low1,000.9100973.9520
Average1,010.63601,001.6810
Change-1.25%3.33%
View full history

1 HKD to PYG stats

The performance of HKD to PYG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,028.4200 and a 30 day low of 1,000.9100. This means the 30 day average was 1,010.6360. The change for HKD to PYG was -1.25.

The performance of HKD to PYG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,028.4200 and a 90 day low of 973.9520. This means the 90 day average was 1,001.6810. The change for HKD to PYG was 3.33.

Track market ratesView HKD to PYG chart

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2420.7881.341.5340.9461.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.1310.19311.653
1 GBP1.2699.1911.7011.9461.2011.772107.091
1 SGD0.7465.4030.58811.1440.7061.04262.959

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Paraguayan guaranis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PYG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to PYG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Paraguayan Guarani
100 HKD100,641.00000 PYG
200 HKD201,282.00000 PYG
300 HKD301,923.00000 PYG
500 HKD503,205.00000 PYG
1000 HKD1,006,410.00000 PYG
2000 HKD2,012,820.00000 PYG
2500 HKD2,516,025.00000 PYG
3000 HKD3,019,230.00000 PYG
4000 HKD4,025,640.00000 PYG
5000 HKD5,032,050.00000 PYG
10000 HKD10,064,100.00000 PYG
20000 HKD20,128,200.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Hong Kong Dollar
1 PYG0.00099 HKD
5 PYG0.00497 HKD
10 PYG0.00994 HKD
20 PYG0.01987 HKD
50 PYG0.04968 HKD
100 PYG0.09936 HKD
250 PYG0.24841 HKD
500 PYG0.49682 HKD
1000 PYG0.99364 HKD
2000 PYG1.98727 HKD
5000 PYG4.96818 HKD
10000 PYG9.93635 HKD