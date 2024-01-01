10 Paraguayan guaranis to Hong Kong dollars

Convert PYG to HKD at the real exchange rate

10 pyg
0.01 hkd

1.00000 PYG = 0.00107 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDINREURPHPSGDCADGBP
1 USD11.5312883.0230.928156.05391.34641.350050.79447
1 AUD0.65305154.21820.60610736.6060.8792670.881650.518829
1 INR0.01204490.01844410.0111790.6751610.01621720.01626120.00956928
1 EUR1.077451.6498789.4531160.39531.450681.454610.856055

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Paraguayan guaranis to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PYG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PYG to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Paraguayan guaranis

PYG to USD

PYG to AUD

PYG to INR

PYG to EUR

PYG to PHP

PYG to SGD

PYG to CAD

PYG to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Hong Kong Dollar
1 PYG0.00107 HKD
5 PYG0.00536 HKD
10 PYG0.01071 HKD
20 PYG0.02142 HKD
50 PYG0.05355 HKD
100 PYG0.10711 HKD
250 PYG0.26777 HKD
500 PYG0.53553 HKD
1000 PYG1.07107 HKD
2000 PYG2.14214 HKD
5000 PYG5.35535 HKD
10000 PYG10.71070 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Paraguayan Guarani
100 HKD93364.70000 PYG
200 HKD186729.40000 PYG
300 HKD280094.10000 PYG
500 HKD466823.50000 PYG
1000 HKD933647.00000 PYG
2000 HKD1867294.00000 PYG
2500 HKD2334117.50000 PYG
3000 HKD2800941.00000 PYG
4000 HKD3734588.00000 PYG
5000 HKD4668235.00000 PYG
10000 HKD9336470.00000 PYG
20000 HKD18672940.00000 PYG