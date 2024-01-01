Chilean pesos to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert CLP to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
88.03 btn

$1.000 CLP = Nu.0.08803 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CLP to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09220.0938
Low0.08750.0873
Average0.08930.0901
Change-1.40%-0.83%
1 CLP to BTN stats

The performance of CLP to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0922 and a 30 day low of 0.0875. This means the 30 day average was 0.0893. The change for CLP to BTN was -1.40.

The performance of CLP to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0938 and a 90 day low of 0.0873. This means the 90 day average was 0.0901. The change for CLP to BTN was -0.83.

How to convert Chilean pesos to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 CLP0.08803 BTN
5 CLP0.44014 BTN
10 CLP0.88028 BTN
20 CLP1.76055 BTN
50 CLP4.40138 BTN
100 CLP8.80276 BTN
250 CLP22.00690 BTN
500 CLP44.01380 BTN
1000 CLP88.02760 BTN
2000 CLP176.05520 BTN
5000 CLP440.13800 BTN
10000 CLP880.27600 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Chilean Peso
1 BTN11.36010 CLP
5 BTN56.80050 CLP
10 BTN113.60100 CLP
20 BTN227.20200 CLP
50 BTN568.00500 CLP
100 BTN1,136.01000 CLP
250 BTN2,840.02500 CLP
500 BTN5,680.05000 CLP
1000 BTN11,360.10000 CLP
2000 BTN22,720.20000 CLP
5000 BTN56,800.50000 CLP
10000 BTN113,601.00000 CLP