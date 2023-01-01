Chilean pesos to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert CLP to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
94.35 btn

1.00000 CLP = 0.09435 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.8046671.375951.3470.92091.5445217.26381.6707
1 GBP1.2427511.709961.673981.144431.9194521.45462.07627
1 CAD0.7267710.58480810.978960.6692791.1225112.54681.21422
1 SGD0.742390.5973771.0214910.6836641.1466412.81651.24031

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 CLP0.09435 BTN
5 CLP0.47173 BTN
10 CLP0.94346 BTN
20 CLP1.88691 BTN
50 CLP4.71728 BTN
100 CLP9.43456 BTN
250 CLP23.58640 BTN
500 CLP47.17280 BTN
1000 CLP94.34560 BTN
2000 CLP188.69120 BTN
5000 CLP471.72800 BTN
10000 CLP943.45600 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Chilean Peso
1 BTN10.59930 CLP
5 BTN52.99650 CLP
10 BTN105.99300 CLP
20 BTN211.98600 CLP
50 BTN529.96500 CLP
100 BTN1059.93000 CLP
250 BTN2649.82500 CLP
500 BTN5299.65000 CLP
1000 BTN10599.30000 CLP
2000 BTN21198.60000 CLP
5000 BTN52996.50000 CLP
10000 BTN105993.00000 CLP