Chilean pesos to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert CLP to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
85.44 btn

1.000 CLP = 0.08544 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:18
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 CLP0.08544 BTN
5 CLP0.42718 BTN
10 CLP0.85436 BTN
20 CLP1.70872 BTN
50 CLP4.27181 BTN
100 CLP8.54362 BTN
250 CLP21.35905 BTN
500 CLP42.71810 BTN
1000 CLP85.43620 BTN
2000 CLP170.87240 BTN
5000 CLP427.18100 BTN
10000 CLP854.36200 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Chilean Peso
1 BTN11.70460 CLP
5 BTN58.52300 CLP
10 BTN117.04600 CLP
20 BTN234.09200 CLP
50 BTN585.23000 CLP
100 BTN1,170.46000 CLP
250 BTN2,926.15000 CLP
500 BTN5,852.30000 CLP
1000 BTN11,704.60000 CLP
2000 BTN23,409.20000 CLP
5000 BTN58,523.00000 CLP
10000 BTN117,046.00000 CLP