Chilean pesos to Guatemalan quetzals today

Convert CLP to GTQ at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
8.15 gtq

$1.000 CLP = Q0.008149 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CLP to GTQ conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00860.0087
Low0.00810.0081
Average0.00830.0084
Change-1.95%-1.54%
1 CLP to GTQ stats

The performance of CLP to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0086 and a 30 day low of 0.0081. This means the 30 day average was 0.0083. The change for CLP to GTQ was -1.95.

The performance of CLP to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0087 and a 90 day low of 0.0081. This means the 90 day average was 0.0084. The change for CLP to GTQ was -1.54.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 CLP0.00815 GTQ
5 CLP0.04074 GTQ
10 CLP0.08149 GTQ
20 CLP0.16297 GTQ
50 CLP0.40743 GTQ
100 CLP0.81486 GTQ
250 CLP2.03716 GTQ
500 CLP4.07432 GTQ
1000 CLP8.14863 GTQ
2000 CLP16.29726 GTQ
5000 CLP40.74315 GTQ
10000 CLP81.48630 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Chilean Peso
1 GTQ122.72000 CLP
5 GTQ613.60000 CLP
10 GTQ1,227.20000 CLP
20 GTQ2,454.40000 CLP
50 GTQ6,136.00000 CLP
100 GTQ12,272.00000 CLP
250 GTQ30,680.00000 CLP
500 GTQ61,360.00000 CLP
1000 GTQ122,720.00000 CLP
2000 GTQ245,440.00000 CLP
5000 GTQ613,600.00000 CLP
10000 GTQ1,227,200.00000 CLP