1,000 clp
8.01 gtq

1.000 CLP = 0.008012 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:20
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 CLP0.00801 GTQ
5 CLP0.04006 GTQ
10 CLP0.08012 GTQ
20 CLP0.16024 GTQ
50 CLP0.40060 GTQ
100 CLP0.80121 GTQ
250 CLP2.00301 GTQ
500 CLP4.00603 GTQ
1000 CLP8.01205 GTQ
2000 CLP16.02410 GTQ
5000 CLP40.06025 GTQ
10000 CLP80.12050 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Chilean Peso
1 GTQ124.81200 CLP
5 GTQ624.06000 CLP
10 GTQ1,248.12000 CLP
20 GTQ2,496.24000 CLP
50 GTQ6,240.60000 CLP
100 GTQ12,481.20000 CLP
250 GTQ31,203.00000 CLP
500 GTQ62,406.00000 CLP
1000 GTQ124,812.00000 CLP
2000 GTQ249,624.00000 CLP
5000 GTQ624,060.00000 CLP
10000 GTQ1,248,120.00000 CLP