Chilean pesos to Romanian leus today

Convert CLP to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
4.80 ron

$1.000 CLP = L0.004796 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CLP to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00500.0052
Low0.00480.0048
Average0.00490.0050
Change-2.62%-2.58%
1 CLP to RON stats

The performance of CLP to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0050 and a 30 day low of 0.0048. This means the 30 day average was 0.0049. The change for CLP to RON was -2.62.

The performance of CLP to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0052 and a 90 day low of 0.0048. This means the 90 day average was 0.0050. The change for CLP to RON was -2.58.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Romanian Leu
1 CLP0.00480 RON
5 CLP0.02398 RON
10 CLP0.04796 RON
20 CLP0.09591 RON
50 CLP0.23978 RON
100 CLP0.47955 RON
250 CLP1.19888 RON
500 CLP2.39775 RON
1000 CLP4.79550 RON
2000 CLP9.59100 RON
5000 CLP23.97750 RON
10000 CLP47.95500 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Chilean Peso
1 RON208.52900 CLP
5 RON1,042.64500 CLP
10 RON2,085.29000 CLP
20 RON4,170.58000 CLP
50 RON10,426.45000 CLP
100 RON20,852.90000 CLP
250 RON52,132.25000 CLP
500 RON104,264.50000 CLP
1000 RON208,529.00000 CLP
2000 RON417,058.00000 CLP
5000 RON1,042,645.00000 CLP
10000 RON2,085,290.00000 CLP