Chilean pesos to Romanian leus today

Convert CLP to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
4.71 ron

1.000 CLP = 0.004709 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:27
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Romanian Leu
1 CLP0.00471 RON
5 CLP0.02355 RON
10 CLP0.04709 RON
20 CLP0.09419 RON
50 CLP0.23547 RON
100 CLP0.47094 RON
250 CLP1.17736 RON
500 CLP2.35472 RON
1000 CLP4.70945 RON
2000 CLP9.41890 RON
5000 CLP23.54725 RON
10000 CLP47.09450 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Chilean Peso
1 RON212.33900 CLP
5 RON1,061.69500 CLP
10 RON2,123.39000 CLP
20 RON4,246.78000 CLP
50 RON10,616.95000 CLP
100 RON21,233.90000 CLP
250 RON53,084.75000 CLP
500 RON106,169.50000 CLP
1000 RON212,339.00000 CLP
2000 RON424,678.00000 CLP
5000 RON1,061,695.00000 CLP
10000 RON2,123,390.00000 CLP