Chilean pesos to Romanian leus today

Convert CLP to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
5.19 ron

1.00000 CLP = 0.00519 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.8047641.37591.346850.92071.5442817.2461.67043
1 GBP1.242611.709691.67361.144031.9189321.42992.07567
1 CAD0.7267970.584910.9788870.6691811.1223812.53431.21406
1 SGD0.7424730.5975161.0215710.6836141.1465912.80471.24025

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Romanian Leu
1 CLP0.00519 RON
5 CLP0.02596 RON
10 CLP0.05191 RON
20 CLP0.10382 RON
50 CLP0.25955 RON
100 CLP0.51911 RON
250 CLP1.29777 RON
500 CLP2.59553 RON
1000 CLP5.19106 RON
2000 CLP10.38212 RON
5000 CLP25.95530 RON
10000 CLP51.91060 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Chilean Peso
1 RON192.63900 CLP
5 RON963.19500 CLP
10 RON1926.39000 CLP
20 RON3852.78000 CLP
50 RON9631.95000 CLP
100 RON19263.90000 CLP
250 RON48159.75000 CLP
500 RON96319.50000 CLP
1000 RON192639.00000 CLP
2000 RON385278.00000 CLP
5000 RON963195.00000 CLP
10000 RON1926390.00000 CLP