Chilean pesos to Icelandic krónas today

Convert CLP to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
145.02 isk

$1.000 CLP = kr0.1450 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CLP to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15120.1556
Low0.14450.1445
Average0.14700.1493
Change-1.84%-2.47%
1 CLP to ISK stats

The performance of CLP to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1512 and a 30 day low of 0.1445. This means the 30 day average was 0.1470. The change for CLP to ISK was -1.84.

The performance of CLP to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1556 and a 90 day low of 0.1445. This means the 90 day average was 0.1493. The change for CLP to ISK was -2.47.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Chilean pesos to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Icelandic Króna
1 CLP0.14502 ISK
5 CLP0.72511 ISK
10 CLP1.45022 ISK
20 CLP2.90044 ISK
50 CLP7.25110 ISK
100 CLP14.50220 ISK
250 CLP36.25550 ISK
500 CLP72.51100 ISK
1000 CLP145.02200 ISK
2000 CLP290.04400 ISK
5000 CLP725.11000 ISK
10000 CLP1,450.22000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Chilean Peso
1 ISK6.89552 CLP
5 ISK34.47760 CLP
10 ISK68.95520 CLP
20 ISK137.91040 CLP
50 ISK344.77600 CLP
100 ISK689.55200 CLP
250 ISK1,723.88000 CLP
500 ISK3,447.76000 CLP
1000 ISK6,895.52000 CLP
2000 ISK13,791.04000 CLP
5000 ISK34,477.60000 CLP
10000 ISK68,955.20000 CLP