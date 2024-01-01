Chilean pesos to Icelandic krónas today

Convert CLP to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
140.71 isk

1.000 CLP = 0.1407 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2051.4741.6630.96618.246
1 GBP1.1711.269105.5751.7251.9461.1321.355
1 USD0.9220.788183.1991.361.5340.89116.829
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Icelandic Króna
1 CLP0.14071 ISK
5 CLP0.70357 ISK
10 CLP1.40714 ISK
20 CLP2.81428 ISK
50 CLP7.03570 ISK
100 CLP14.07140 ISK
250 CLP35.17850 ISK
500 CLP70.35700 ISK
1000 CLP140.71400 ISK
2000 CLP281.42800 ISK
5000 CLP703.57000 ISK
10000 CLP1,407.14000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Chilean Peso
1 ISK7.10659 CLP
5 ISK35.53295 CLP
10 ISK71.06590 CLP
20 ISK142.13180 CLP
50 ISK355.32950 CLP
100 ISK710.65900 CLP
250 ISK1,776.64750 CLP
500 ISK3,553.29500 CLP
1000 ISK7,106.59000 CLP
2000 ISK14,213.18000 CLP
5000 ISK35,532.95000 CLP
10000 ISK71,065.90000 CLP