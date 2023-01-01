Chilean pesos to Icelandic krónas today

Convert CLP to ISK at the real exchange rate

1000 clp
160.08 isk

1.00000 CLP = 0.16008 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.8048611.376251.347050.921051.5447617.25541.67098
1 GBP1.2424511.709921.673641.144361.9192921.4392.07611
1 CAD0.7266120.58482210.9787830.6692571.1224412.5381.21416
1 SGD0.7423630.5974991.0216810.6837641.1467712.80981.24048

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Icelandic Króna
1 CLP0.16008 ISK
5 CLP0.80041 ISK
10 CLP1.60082 ISK
20 CLP3.20164 ISK
50 CLP8.00410 ISK
100 CLP16.00820 ISK
250 CLP40.02050 ISK
500 CLP80.04100 ISK
1000 CLP160.08200 ISK
2000 CLP320.16400 ISK
5000 CLP800.41000 ISK
10000 CLP1600.82000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Chilean Peso
1 ISK6.24681 CLP
5 ISK31.23405 CLP
10 ISK62.46810 CLP
20 ISK124.93620 CLP
50 ISK312.34050 CLP
100 ISK624.68100 CLP
250 ISK1561.70250 CLP
500 ISK3123.40500 CLP
1000 ISK6246.81000 CLP
2000 ISK12493.62000 CLP
5000 ISK31234.05000 CLP
10000 ISK62468.10000 CLP