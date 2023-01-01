10 Chilean pesos to Icelandic krónas

Convert CLP to ISK at the real exchange rate

10 clp
1.60 isk

1.00000 CLP = 0.16028 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7969081.35841.342150.92911.5204517.35471.63372
1 GBP1.2548511.704591.68421.165771.9079421.77752.05007
1 CAD0.736160.58665210.9880370.6839731.1192912.77581.20268
1 SGD0.7450730.5937551.0121110.6922541.1328512.93051.21724

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean pesos

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Icelandic Króna
1 CLP0.16028 ISK
5 CLP0.80141 ISK
10 CLP1.60281 ISK
20 CLP3.20562 ISK
50 CLP8.01405 ISK
100 CLP16.02810 ISK
250 CLP40.07025 ISK
500 CLP80.14050 ISK
1000 CLP160.28100 ISK
2000 CLP320.56200 ISK
5000 CLP801.40500 ISK
10000 CLP1602.81000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Chilean Peso
1 ISK6.23903 CLP
5 ISK31.19515 CLP
10 ISK62.39030 CLP
20 ISK124.78060 CLP
50 ISK311.95150 CLP
100 ISK623.90300 CLP
250 ISK1559.75750 CLP
500 ISK3119.51500 CLP
1000 ISK6239.03000 CLP
2000 ISK12478.06000 CLP
5000 ISK31195.15000 CLP
10000 ISK62390.30000 CLP