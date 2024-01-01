Chilean pesos to Honduran lempiras today

Convert CLP to HNL at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
26.03 hnl

$1.000 CLP = L0.02603 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
CLP to HNL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to HNLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02730.0279
Low0.02590.0259
Average0.02650.0267
Change-1.86%-1.09%
1 CLP to HNL stats

The performance of CLP to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0273 and a 30 day low of 0.0259. This means the 30 day average was 0.0265. The change for CLP to HNL was -1.86.

The performance of CLP to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0279 and a 90 day low of 0.0259. This means the 90 day average was 0.0267. The change for CLP to HNL was -1.09.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Honduran Lempira
1 CLP0.02603 HNL
5 CLP0.13014 HNL
10 CLP0.26029 HNL
20 CLP0.52057 HNL
50 CLP1.30144 HNL
100 CLP2.60287 HNL
250 CLP6.50717 HNL
500 CLP13.01435 HNL
1000 CLP26.02870 HNL
2000 CLP52.05740 HNL
5000 CLP130.14350 HNL
10000 CLP260.28700 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Chilean Peso
1 HNL38.41910 CLP
5 HNL192.09550 CLP
10 HNL384.19100 CLP
20 HNL768.38200 CLP
50 HNL1,920.95500 CLP
100 HNL3,841.91000 CLP
250 HNL9,604.77500 CLP
500 HNL19,209.55000 CLP
1000 HNL38,419.10000 CLP
2000 HNL76,838.20000 CLP
5000 HNL192,095.50000 CLP
10000 HNL384,191.00000 CLP