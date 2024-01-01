Chilean pesos to Honduran lempiras today

Convert CLP to HNL at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
25.36 hnl

1.000 CLP = 0.02536 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:21
Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7881.361.3440.9221.53416.8291.658
1 GBP1.26911.7251.7061.171.94621.3552.104
1 CAD0.7360.5810.9890.6781.12812.3781.219
1 SGD0.7440.5861.01110.6861.14112.5181.233

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Honduran Lempira
1 CLP0.02536 HNL
5 CLP0.12681 HNL
10 CLP0.25362 HNL
20 CLP0.50724 HNL
50 CLP1.26810 HNL
100 CLP2.53621 HNL
250 CLP6.34052 HNL
500 CLP12.68105 HNL
1000 CLP25.36210 HNL
2000 CLP50.72420 HNL
5000 CLP126.81050 HNL
10000 CLP253.62100 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Chilean Peso
1 HNL39.42890 CLP
5 HNL197.14450 CLP
10 HNL394.28900 CLP
20 HNL788.57800 CLP
50 HNL1,971.44500 CLP
100 HNL3,942.89000 CLP
250 HNL9,857.22500 CLP
500 HNL19,714.45000 CLP
1000 HNL39,428.90000 CLP
2000 HNL78,857.80000 CLP
5000 HNL197,144.50000 CLP
10000 HNL394,289.00000 CLP