100 Chilean pesos to Honduran lempiras

Convert CLP to HNL at the real exchange rate

100 clp
2.56 hnl

1.00000 CLP = 0.02561 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:52
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

How to convert Chilean pesos to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean pesos

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Honduran Lempira
1 CLP0.02561 HNL
5 CLP0.12803 HNL
10 CLP0.25606 HNL
20 CLP0.51213 HNL
50 CLP1.28032 HNL
100 CLP2.56064 HNL
250 CLP6.40160 HNL
500 CLP12.80320 HNL
1000 CLP25.60640 HNL
2000 CLP51.21280 HNL
5000 CLP128.03200 HNL
10000 CLP256.06400 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Chilean Peso
1 HNL39.05280 CLP
5 HNL195.26400 CLP
10 HNL390.52800 CLP
20 HNL781.05600 CLP
50 HNL1952.64000 CLP
100 HNL3905.28000 CLP
250 HNL9763.20000 CLP
500 HNL19526.40000 CLP
1000 HNL39052.80000 CLP
2000 HNL78105.60000 CLP
5000 HNL195264.00000 CLP
10000 HNL390528.00000 CLP