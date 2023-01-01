1 thousand Honduran lempiras to Chilean pesos

Convert HNL to CLP at the real exchange rate

1000 hnl
36919 clp

1.00000 HNL = 36.91930 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:50 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

HNL to CLP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HNL → 0 CLP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86611.045186.97991.43451.661660.9648518.742
1GBP1.154611.2067100.4291.656321.918591.1140221.64
1USD0.956850.828706183.22641.37261.589950.923217.9332
1INR0.01149690.009957250.012015410.01649240.01910390.01109260.215475

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempiras

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Chilean Peso
1 HNL36.91930 CLP
5 HNL184.59650 CLP
10 HNL369.19300 CLP
20 HNL738.38600 CLP
50 HNL1845.96500 CLP
100 HNL3691.93000 CLP
250 HNL9229.82500 CLP
500 HNL18459.65000 CLP
1000 HNL36919.30000 CLP
2000 HNL73838.60000 CLP
5000 HNL184596.50000 CLP
10000 HNL369193.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Honduran Lempira
1 CLP0.02709 HNL
5 CLP0.13543 HNL
10 CLP0.27086 HNL
20 CLP0.54172 HNL
50 CLP1.35430 HNL
100 CLP2.70861 HNL
250 CLP6.77152 HNL
500 CLP13.54305 HNL
1000 CLP27.08610 HNL
2000 CLP54.17220 HNL
5000 CLP135.43050 HNL
10000 CLP270.86100 HNL