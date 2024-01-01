Chilean pesos to Cambodian riels today

Convert CLP to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
4,318.32 khr

$1.000 CLP = ៛4.318 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
CLP to KHR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.53224.5895
Low4.29414.2941
Average4.38974.4253
Change-2.03%-0.40%
1 CLP to KHR stats

The performance of CLP to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.5322 and a 30 day low of 4.2941. This means the 30 day average was 4.3897. The change for CLP to KHR was -2.03.

The performance of CLP to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.5895 and a 90 day low of 4.2941. This means the 90 day average was 4.4253. The change for CLP to KHR was -0.40.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Cambodian Riel
1 CLP4.31832 KHR
5 CLP21.59160 KHR
10 CLP43.18320 KHR
20 CLP86.36640 KHR
50 CLP215.91600 KHR
100 CLP431.83200 KHR
250 CLP1,079.58000 KHR
500 CLP2,159.16000 KHR
1000 CLP4,318.32000 KHR
2000 CLP8,636.64000 KHR
5000 CLP21,591.60000 KHR
10000 CLP43,183.20000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Chilean Peso
1 KHR0.23157 CLP
5 KHR1.15786 CLP
10 KHR2.31572 CLP
20 KHR4.63144 CLP
50 KHR11.57860 CLP
100 KHR23.15720 CLP
250 KHR57.89300 CLP
500 KHR115.78600 CLP
1000 KHR231.57200 CLP
2000 KHR463.14400 CLP
5000 KHR1,157.86000 CLP
10000 KHR2,315.72000 CLP