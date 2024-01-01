Chilean pesos to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert CLP to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
7.54 cny

$1.000 CLP = ¥0.007538 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
CLP to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00800.0081
Low0.00750.0075
Average0.00780.0078
Change-3.05%-2.20%
View full history

1 CLP to CNY stats

The performance of CLP to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0080 and a 30 day low of 0.0075. This means the 30 day average was 0.0078. The change for CLP to CNY was -3.05.

The performance of CLP to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0081 and a 90 day low of 0.0075. This means the 90 day average was 0.0078. The change for CLP to CNY was -2.20.

How to convert Chilean pesos to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 CLP0.00754 CNY
5 CLP0.03769 CNY
10 CLP0.07538 CNY
20 CLP0.15077 CNY
50 CLP0.37692 CNY
100 CLP0.75383 CNY
250 CLP1.88459 CNY
500 CLP3.76917 CNY
1000 CLP7.53834 CNY
2000 CLP15.07668 CNY
5000 CLP37.69170 CNY
10000 CLP75.38340 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Chilean Peso
1 CNY132.65500 CLP
5 CNY663.27500 CLP
10 CNY1,326.55000 CLP
20 CNY2,653.10000 CLP
50 CNY6,632.75000 CLP
100 CNY13,265.50000 CLP
250 CNY33,163.75000 CLP
500 CNY66,327.50000 CLP
1000 CNY132,655.00000 CLP
2000 CNY265,310.00000 CLP
5000 CNY663,275.00000 CLP
10000 CNY1,326,550.00000 CLP