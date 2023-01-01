Chilean pesos to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert CLP to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
8.21 cny

1.00000 CLP = 0.00821 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:47
How to convert Chilean pesos to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 CLP0.00821 CNY
5 CLP0.04106 CNY
10 CLP0.08211 CNY
20 CLP0.16422 CNY
50 CLP0.41056 CNY
100 CLP0.82112 CNY
250 CLP2.05280 CNY
500 CLP4.10560 CNY
1000 CLP8.21121 CNY
2000 CLP16.42242 CNY
5000 CLP41.05605 CNY
10000 CLP82.11210 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Chilean Peso
1 CNY121.78500 CLP
5 CNY608.92500 CLP
10 CNY1217.85000 CLP
20 CNY2435.70000 CLP
50 CNY6089.25000 CLP
100 CNY12178.50000 CLP
250 CNY30446.25000 CLP
500 CNY60892.50000 CLP
1000 CNY121785.00000 CLP
2000 CNY243570.00000 CLP
5000 CNY608925.00000 CLP
10000 CNY1217850.00000 CLP