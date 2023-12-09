10 Chinese yuan rmb to Chilean pesos

Convert CNY to CLP at the real exchange rate

10 cny
1,216 clp

1.00000 CNY = 121.57900 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Chilean Peso
1 CNY121.57900 CLP
5 CNY607.89500 CLP
10 CNY1215.79000 CLP
20 CNY2431.58000 CLP
50 CNY6078.95000 CLP
100 CNY12157.90000 CLP
250 CNY30394.75000 CLP
500 CNY60789.50000 CLP
1000 CNY121579.00000 CLP
2000 CNY243158.00000 CLP
5000 CNY607895.00000 CLP
10000 CNY1215790.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 CLP0.00823 CNY
5 CLP0.04113 CNY
10 CLP0.08225 CNY
20 CLP0.16450 CNY
50 CLP0.41125 CNY
100 CLP0.82251 CNY
250 CLP2.05627 CNY
500 CLP4.11254 CNY
1000 CLP8.22508 CNY
2000 CLP16.45016 CNY
5000 CLP41.12540 CNY
10000 CLP82.25080 CNY