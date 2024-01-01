Chilean pesos to Kenyan shillings today

Convert CLP to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
137 kes

$1.000 CLP = Ksh0.1366 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
CLP to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14280.1482
Low0.13600.1353
Average0.13860.1404
Change-0.52%-3.78%
1 CLP to KES stats

The performance of CLP to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1428 and a 30 day low of 0.1360. This means the 30 day average was 0.1386. The change for CLP to KES was -0.52.

The performance of CLP to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1482 and a 90 day low of 0.1353. This means the 90 day average was 0.1404. The change for CLP to KES was -3.78.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Kenyan Shilling
1 CLP0.13662 KES
5 CLP0.68311 KES
10 CLP1.36621 KES
20 CLP2.73242 KES
50 CLP6.83105 KES
100 CLP13.66210 KES
250 CLP34.15525 KES
500 CLP68.31050 KES
1000 CLP136.62100 KES
2000 CLP273.24200 KES
5000 CLP683.10500 KES
10000 CLP1,366.21000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Chilean Peso
1 KES7.31954 CLP
5 KES36.59770 CLP
10 KES73.19540 CLP
20 KES146.39080 CLP
50 KES365.97700 CLP
100 KES731.95400 CLP
250 KES1,829.88500 CLP
500 KES3,659.77000 CLP
1000 KES7,319.54000 CLP
2000 KES14,639.08000 CLP
5000 KES36,597.70000 CLP
10000 KES73,195.40000 CLP