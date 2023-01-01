Chilean pesos to Kenyan shillings today

Convert CLP to KES at the real exchange rate

1000 clp
173 kes

1.00000 CLP = 0.17267 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.8048611.376251.347050.921051.5447617.25541.67098
1 GBP1.2424511.709921.673641.144361.9192921.4392.07611
1 CAD0.7266120.58482210.9787830.6692571.1224412.5381.21416
1 SGD0.7423630.5974991.0216810.6837641.1467712.80981.24048

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Kenyan Shilling
1 CLP0.17267 KES
5 CLP0.86333 KES
10 CLP1.72666 KES
20 CLP3.45332 KES
50 CLP8.63330 KES
100 CLP17.26660 KES
250 CLP43.16650 KES
500 CLP86.33300 KES
1000 CLP172.66600 KES
2000 CLP345.33200 KES
5000 CLP863.33000 KES
10000 CLP1726.66000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Chilean Peso
1 KES5.79153 CLP
5 KES28.95765 CLP
10 KES57.91530 CLP
20 KES115.83060 CLP
50 KES289.57650 CLP
100 KES579.15300 CLP
250 KES1447.88250 CLP
500 KES2895.76500 CLP
1000 KES5791.53000 CLP
2000 KES11583.06000 CLP
5000 KES28957.65000 CLP
10000 KES57915.30000 CLP