Chilean pesos to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert CLP to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
4.72 myr

$1.000 CLP = RM0.004723 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CLP to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00520.0053
Low0.00470.0047
Average0.00500.0051
Change-6.25%-6.43%
1 CLP to MYR stats

The performance of CLP to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0052 and a 30 day low of 0.0047. This means the 30 day average was 0.0050. The change for CLP to MYR was -6.25.

The performance of CLP to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0053 and a 90 day low of 0.0047. This means the 90 day average was 0.0051. The change for CLP to MYR was -6.43.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Chilean pesos to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Malaysian Ringgit
1 CLP0.00472 MYR
5 CLP0.02362 MYR
10 CLP0.04723 MYR
20 CLP0.09446 MYR
50 CLP0.23616 MYR
100 CLP0.47231 MYR
250 CLP1.18078 MYR
500 CLP2.36157 MYR
1000 CLP4.72313 MYR
2000 CLP9.44626 MYR
5000 CLP23.61565 MYR
10000 CLP47.23130 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Chilean Peso
1 MYR211.72400 CLP
5 MYR1,058.62000 CLP
10 MYR2,117.24000 CLP
20 MYR4,234.48000 CLP
50 MYR10,586.20000 CLP
100 MYR21,172.40000 CLP
250 MYR52,931.00000 CLP
500 MYR105,862.00000 CLP
1000 MYR211,724.00000 CLP
2000 MYR423,448.00000 CLP
5000 MYR1,058,620.00000 CLP
10000 MYR2,117,240.00000 CLP