1.00000 CLP = 0.00496 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:52
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Malaysian Ringgit
1 CLP0.00496 MYR
5 CLP0.02479 MYR
10 CLP0.04959 MYR
20 CLP0.09917 MYR
50 CLP0.24793 MYR
100 CLP0.49586 MYR
250 CLP1.23964 MYR
500 CLP2.47928 MYR
1000 CLP4.95856 MYR
2000 CLP9.91712 MYR
5000 CLP24.79280 MYR
10000 CLP49.58560 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Chilean Peso
1 MYR201.67200 CLP
5 MYR1008.36000 CLP
10 MYR2016.72000 CLP
20 MYR4033.44000 CLP
50 MYR10083.60000 CLP
100 MYR20167.20000 CLP
250 MYR50418.00000 CLP
500 MYR100836.00000 CLP
1000 MYR201672.00000 CLP
2000 MYR403344.00000 CLP
5000 MYR1008360.00000 CLP
10000 MYR2016720.00000 CLP