Chilean pesos to Surinamese dollars today

Convert CLP to SRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
30.38 srd

$1.000 CLP = $0.03038 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CLP to SRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CLP to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03300.0366
Low0.03020.0302
Average0.03160.0336
Change-6.48%-15.31%
View full history

1 CLP to SRD stats

The performance of CLP to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0330 and a 30 day low of 0.0302. This means the 30 day average was 0.0316. The change for CLP to SRD was -6.48.

The performance of CLP to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0366 and a 90 day low of 0.0302. This means the 90 day average was 0.0336. The change for CLP to SRD was -15.31.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Surinamese Dollar
1 CLP0.03038 SRD
5 CLP0.15189 SRD
10 CLP0.30377 SRD
20 CLP0.60755 SRD
50 CLP1.51887 SRD
100 CLP3.03773 SRD
250 CLP7.59432 SRD
500 CLP15.18865 SRD
1000 CLP30.37730 SRD
2000 CLP60.75460 SRD
5000 CLP151.88650 SRD
10000 CLP303.77300 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 SRD32.91930 CLP
5 SRD164.59650 CLP
10 SRD329.19300 CLP
20 SRD658.38600 CLP
50 SRD1,645.96500 CLP
100 SRD3,291.93000 CLP
250 SRD8,229.82500 CLP
500 SRD16,459.65000 CLP
1000 SRD32,919.30000 CLP
2000 SRD65,838.60000 CLP
5000 SRD164,596.50000 CLP
10000 SRD329,193.00000 CLP