Chilean pesos to Surinamese dollars today

Convert CLP to SRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
43.10 srd

1.00000 CLP = 0.04310 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.8047971.375751.34680.920651.5441617.2441.67043
1 GBP1.2425511.709441.673471.14391.918721.42652.07559
1 CAD0.7268760.58498810.9789570.6691921.1224212.53431.21419
1 SGD0.7425010.5975621.021510.6835761.1465412.80371.24029

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Surinamese Dollar
1 CLP0.04310 SRD
5 CLP0.21552 SRD
10 CLP0.43104 SRD
20 CLP0.86208 SRD
50 CLP2.15519 SRD
100 CLP4.31038 SRD
250 CLP10.77595 SRD
500 CLP21.55190 SRD
1000 CLP43.10380 SRD
2000 CLP86.20760 SRD
5000 CLP215.51900 SRD
10000 CLP431.03800 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 SRD23.19980 CLP
5 SRD115.99900 CLP
10 SRD231.99800 CLP
20 SRD463.99600 CLP
50 SRD1159.99000 CLP
100 SRD2319.98000 CLP
250 SRD5799.95000 CLP
500 SRD11599.90000 CLP
1000 SRD23199.80000 CLP
2000 SRD46399.60000 CLP
5000 SRD115999.00000 CLP
10000 SRD231998.00000 CLP