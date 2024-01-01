Chilean pesos to Polish zloty today

Convert CLP to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
4.14 pln

$1.000 CLP = zł0.004136 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CLP to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CLP to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00430.0044
Low0.00410.0041
Average0.00420.0043
Change-2.42%-3.36%
View full history

1 CLP to PLN stats

The performance of CLP to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0043 and a 30 day low of 0.0041. This means the 30 day average was 0.0042. The change for CLP to PLN was -2.42.

The performance of CLP to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0044 and a 90 day low of 0.0041. This means the 90 day average was 0.0043. The change for CLP to PLN was -3.36.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Polish Zloty
1 CLP0.00414 PLN
5 CLP0.02068 PLN
10 CLP0.04136 PLN
20 CLP0.08271 PLN
50 CLP0.20678 PLN
100 CLP0.41356 PLN
250 CLP1.03389 PLN
500 CLP2.06778 PLN
1000 CLP4.13557 PLN
2000 CLP8.27114 PLN
5000 CLP20.67785 PLN
10000 CLP41.35570 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Chilean Peso
1 PLN241.80400 CLP
5 PLN1,209.02000 CLP
10 PLN2,418.04000 CLP
20 PLN4,836.08000 CLP
50 PLN12,090.20000 CLP
100 PLN24,180.40000 CLP
250 PLN60,451.00000 CLP
500 PLN120,902.00000 CLP
1000 PLN241,804.00000 CLP
2000 PLN483,608.00000 CLP
5000 PLN1,209,020.00000 CLP
10000 PLN2,418,040.00000 CLP