1.000 CLP = 0.004096 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:26
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Polish Zloty
1 CLP0.00410 PLN
5 CLP0.02048 PLN
10 CLP0.04096 PLN
20 CLP0.08192 PLN
50 CLP0.20481 PLN
100 CLP0.40961 PLN
250 CLP1.02403 PLN
500 CLP2.04807 PLN
1000 CLP4.09613 PLN
2000 CLP8.19226 PLN
5000 CLP20.48065 PLN
10000 CLP40.96130 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Chilean Peso
1 PLN244.13300 CLP
5 PLN1,220.66500 CLP
10 PLN2,441.33000 CLP
20 PLN4,882.66000 CLP
50 PLN12,206.65000 CLP
100 PLN24,413.30000 CLP
250 PLN61,033.25000 CLP
500 PLN122,066.50000 CLP
1000 PLN244,133.00000 CLP
2000 PLN488,266.00000 CLP
5000 PLN1,220,665.00000 CLP
10000 PLN2,441,330.00000 CLP