Chilean pesos to Swedish kronor today

Convert CLP to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
11.13 sek

$1.000 CLP = kr0.01113 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CLP to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CLP to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01170.0120
Low0.01110.0111
Average0.01140.0115
Change-0.99%-3.44%
View full history

1 CLP to SEK stats

The performance of CLP to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0117 and a 30 day low of 0.0111. This means the 30 day average was 0.0114. The change for CLP to SEK was -0.99.

The performance of CLP to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0120 and a 90 day low of 0.0111. This means the 90 day average was 0.0115. The change for CLP to SEK was -3.44.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Swedish Krona
1 CLP0.01113 SEK
5 CLP0.05563 SEK
10 CLP0.11126 SEK
20 CLP0.22253 SEK
50 CLP0.55632 SEK
100 CLP1.11263 SEK
250 CLP2.78158 SEK
500 CLP5.56315 SEK
1000 CLP11.12630 SEK
2000 CLP22.25260 SEK
5000 CLP55.63150 SEK
10000 CLP111.26300 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Chilean Peso
1 SEK89.87740 CLP
5 SEK449.38700 CLP
10 SEK898.77400 CLP
20 SEK1,797.54800 CLP
50 SEK4,493.87000 CLP
100 SEK8,987.74000 CLP
250 SEK22,469.35000 CLP
500 SEK44,938.70000 CLP
1000 SEK89,877.40000 CLP
2000 SEK179,754.80000 CLP
5000 SEK449,387.00000 CLP
10000 SEK898,774.00000 CLP