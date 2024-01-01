Chilean pesos to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert CLP to AOA at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
935.08 aoa

$1.000 CLP = Kz0.9351 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

CLP to AOA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.97430.9743
Low0.92610.8981
Average0.94410.9359
Change-0.06%4.12%
1 CLP to AOA stats

The performance of CLP to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9743 and a 30 day low of 0.9261. This means the 30 day average was 0.9441. The change for CLP to AOA was -0.06.

The performance of CLP to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9743 and a 90 day low of 0.8981. This means the 90 day average was 0.9359. The change for CLP to AOA was 4.12.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Angolan Kwanza
1 CLP0.93508 AOA
5 CLP4.67538 AOA
10 CLP9.35076 AOA
20 CLP18.70152 AOA
50 CLP46.75380 AOA
100 CLP93.50760 AOA
250 CLP233.76900 AOA
500 CLP467.53800 AOA
1000 CLP935.07600 AOA
2000 CLP1,870.15200 AOA
5000 CLP4,675.38000 AOA
10000 CLP9,350.76000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Chilean Peso
1 AOA1.06943 CLP
5 AOA5.34715 CLP
10 AOA10.69430 CLP
20 AOA21.38860 CLP
50 AOA53.47150 CLP
100 AOA106.94300 CLP
250 AOA267.35750 CLP
500 AOA534.71500 CLP
1000 AOA1,069.43000 CLP
2000 AOA2,138.86000 CLP
5000 AOA5,347.15000 CLP
10000 AOA10,694.30000 CLP