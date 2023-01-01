Chilean pesos to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert CLP to AOA at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
948.92 aoa

1.00000 CLP = 0.94892 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87381.085990.35831.494311.67720.964318.7502
1 GBP1.1444311.2427103.4061.710081.919381.1035721.4577
1 USD0.92090.804699183.21051.37611.544520.88817.267
1 INR0.01106710.009670650.012017710.01653760.01856160.01067170.20751

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Angolan Kwanza
1 CLP0.94892 AOA
5 CLP4.74461 AOA
10 CLP9.48922 AOA
20 CLP18.97844 AOA
50 CLP47.44610 AOA
100 CLP94.89220 AOA
250 CLP237.23050 AOA
500 CLP474.46100 AOA
1000 CLP948.92200 AOA
2000 CLP1897.84400 AOA
5000 CLP4744.61000 AOA
10000 CLP9489.22000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Chilean Peso
1 AOA1.05383 CLP
5 AOA5.26915 CLP
10 AOA10.53830 CLP
20 AOA21.07660 CLP
50 AOA52.69150 CLP
100 AOA105.38300 CLP
250 AOA263.45750 CLP
500 AOA526.91500 CLP
1000 AOA1053.83000 CLP
2000 AOA2107.66000 CLP
5000 AOA5269.15000 CLP
10000 AOA10538.30000 CLP